FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEB Deputy Chairman detained by law enforcement - paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 5, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 6 years ago

VEB Deputy Chairman detained by law enforcement - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The deputy chairman of Russian state development bank VEB, Anatoly Ballo, was detained by law enforcement officers late last week, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.

The report could not be immediately confirmed.

The public relations department of the bank, when contacted by Reuters early on Monday, said “There is no official information regarding this question.”

The supervisory board of VEB, a state investment vehicle, is chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who declared his victory in presidential elections late on Sunday.

The report in Vedomosti said Ballo, who is an ally of VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev and is in charge of the investment department, was detained on March 1 at one of Moscow’s airports.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.