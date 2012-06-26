FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VEB plans 10-yr dollar Eurobond-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Russia's VEB plans 10-yr dollar Eurobond-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s state development bank VEB plans issuing a 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond, following a Sberbank’s $1 billion deal last week, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sources said that VEB is guiding investors towards a yield of 455 basis points over U.S. Treasuries with the similar tenor.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that the lender picked up Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan to organise the placement.

Russian borrowers started returning back to the international debt market in mid-June, hoping to gain from more positive risk sentiment after Greek voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country’s economic bailout. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.