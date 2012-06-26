Russia's VEB plans 10-yr dollar Eurobond-sources

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s state development bank VEB plans issuing a 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond, following a Sberbank’s $1 billion deal last week, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sources said that VEB is guiding investors towards a yield of 455 basis points over U.S. Treasuries with the similar tenor.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that the lender picked up Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan to organise the placement.

Russian borrowers started returning back to the international debt market in mid-June, hoping to gain from more positive risk sentiment after Greek voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country’s economic bailout. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)