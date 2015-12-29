FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian state fund to keep deposits at VEB bank - minister
#Bankruptcy News
December 29, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Russian state fund to keep deposits at VEB bank - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told state television on Tuesday that a proposal to extend the sovereign National Wealth Fund’s deposits in troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank was already “practically a decided matter”.

The proposal, put forward by the Finance Ministry, is part of measures aimed at helping the ailing bank, hit by Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis and facing bad loans and heavy external debt repayments.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
