April 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Russia's VEB sees no problems with liquidity by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Gorkov appointment was in February, not last month)

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB sees no problems with its liquidity until the end of the year and expects no additional support from the finance ministry, its chairman Sergei Gorkov told reporters on Tuesday.

Gorkov replaced Vladimir Dmitriev as VEB’s chairman in February after the bank amassed bad loans and was at risk of missing external debt repayments. Gorkov was previously in charge of Sberbank’s foreign assets.

Gorkov, whose task is to clean up VEB, said that up to 50 percent of its assets were “not profitable enough”, adding that the Sochi Winter Olympic projects had amounted to around 10 percent of VEB’s loan portfolio and they “by far are not the worst”. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)

