UPDATE 1-Russia expects to offer VEB no more than 200 bln roubles in aid in 2016

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Russian government’s support for state development bank VEB is estimated at no more than 200 billion roubles ($2.61 billion) this year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told reporters on Thursday, suggesting the government would dole out as little as it can.

“If one is talking about this year, the need is around 150 to 200 billion roubles,” Ulyukayev said.

The assistance is expected to come from the state budget, he said. The government does not expect to issue rouble-denominated bonds to support the ailing bank in 2016, he said.

Russian authorities had said previously they were considering as much as 1.2 trillion roubles ($15.2 billion) of aid for VEG. But they left unclear what period of time that would cover.

The finance ministry is reluctant to provide large-scale assistance when the national budget is already under severe strain because of a slump in global oil prices.

“First of all we have to understand the size of the problems  Only then can we determine the specific amount of support,” Ulyukayev said. “If we see that VEB’s resources aren’t enough, then we will lend a shoulder: we will consider support from the budget.”

A support plan developed by the finance ministry also involved working with the bank’s assets and costs, he said, and included meeting its liabilities in full.

VEB has long been used to finance unprofitable politically inspired projects, such as infrastructure for the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Russian resort of Sochi.

It now finds itself saddled with toxic assets totalling more than $12.6 billion, according to analysts, and is at risk of failing to meet its foreign debt repayments, including about $900 million due this year.