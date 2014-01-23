Russia's VEB says sold stake in EADS - report

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, has sold its stake in Europe’s top aerospace group EADS, renamed last year as Airbus, the bank’s Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev said in Davos, according to Russia’s Interfax.

The bank has been gradually selling down its original 5.02 percent stake and in a July 26 filing in the Netherlands, where Airbus is registered, VEB reported a reduction in the stake to 2.88 percent.

Russian media previously reported that the proceeds would be destined for local plane maker Sukhoi.

VEB was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Megan Davies; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)