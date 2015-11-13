Russian central bank considers options for VEB bank after report of capital shortfall

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is considering ways to help state development bank VEB, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, after a report said it might recapitalise it by handing it treasury bonds worth over 1.5 trillion roubles ($23 billion).

Nabiullina, speaking in the lower house of parliament, spoke after Kommersant newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the state corporation was in trouble because of a large number of bad loans on its books and needed help.

A VEB source confirmed to Reuters that there were problems with its loans portfolio.

“Different options (about how to help VEB) are being discussed right now,” said Nabiullina. “It is too early to say more. We have simply carried out a valuation of many of its assets.”

VEB or Vnesheconombank is a Moscow-based state corporation used by the Kremlin to help diversify the Russian economy and to manage state debts. Its ability to raise capital has however been constrained since 2014 when the United States placed it on a sanctions list over the Ukraine crisis.

Kommersant said the government was also considering removing

problematic assets from VEB’s balance sheet, including a series of loans made to firms involved in the construction of facilities for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, an event personally championed by President Vladimir Putin.

The VEB source confirmed to Reuters that the corporation was experiencing serious difficulties with problematic assets. He declined to disclose the value of its bad loans portfolio.

Kommersant said the plan to boost its capital was discussed at a meeting between Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and central bank and finance ministry officials on Nov. 12.

VEB and Shuvalov’s aide, Alexander Machevsky, declined to comment on the report.

Kommersant said no final decision on how to help VEB had been taken, partly because there were concerns that the scale of state aid needed could increase the size of the budget deficit and therefore have a negative impact on Russia’s credit rating.

VEB has been involved in helping finance Sukhoi’s Superjet 100, Hungary’s defunct Malev airline, as well as various Kremlin defence projects, struggling commodities companies and banks.

It has also made big loans to help Russian investors buy assets in eastern Ukraine, now under the control of pro-Kremlin separatists, as well as to Ukraine’s troubled banking sector.

Unconfirmed press reports say it has also extended loans to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the Kremlin’s strongest ally in the Middle East.

VEB says on its web site that it only participates in projects that cannot get funding from private investors and only hands out loans for terms of more than five years that exceed 2 billion roubles ($30.06 million). ($1 = 66.4433 roubles) (Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by)