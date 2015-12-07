FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MEDIA-Russia's VEB should be recapitalised via OFZs - Economy Minister to Vedomosti
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 7, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-Russia's VEB should be recapitalised via OFZs - Economy Minister to Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Russian ailing state development bank VEB should be recapitalised through domestic treasury bonds, the so-called OFZs, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Vedomosti newspaper;

** Ulyukayev says VEB has bad loans worth more than 1 trillion roubles ($15 billion) and only funds from the budget could save the bank;

** Says it would be better to do it by the end of 2015;

** Says Russia’s recent ban on Turkish food imports could result in food inflation rising “tenths of percent” but the impact would taper off within a year.

** VEB asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to fill gaps in its balance sheet. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters in November several options were on the table that could save the bank without issuing OFZs in large volumes;

$1 = 68.3550 roubles Reporting by Moscow Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.