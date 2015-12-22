Measures for Russia's VEB support should be ready by year-end

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A special working group must prepare by year-end measures for state support of VEB, Russia’s state development bank, its chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian authorities are considering support for VEB worth 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.85 billion) which aims to help it deal with bad loans and repay external debt.

Dmitriev said the bank was responsible for “certain tasks” which might negatively affect its balance sheet at some point, so the state must share responsibility for funding such operations and provide “other forms” of support if needed. ($1 = 71.2000 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)