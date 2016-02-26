Putin removes head of VEB state development bank, picks successor

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has removed the head of Russia’s ailing state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and named a successor, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The Kremlin in a statement on its website said Putin had dismissed Vladimir Dmitriev and replaced him with Sergei Gorkov, a vice-president at state-controlled Sberbank.

Reuters had previously reported that Putin had removed Dmitriev after VEB’s bailout needs rose to $16 billion, a sign that in times of crisis Putin puts fiscal discipline before loyalty to allies. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)