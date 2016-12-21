MOSCOW Dec 21 The chairman of Russian state development bank VEB said on Wednesday that 150 billion roubles ($2.46 billion) of state support was enough to resolve the bank's liquidity issues in 2017.

Sergei Gorkov also said VEB had 240 billion roubles of external debt that would come due next year and the bank aimed to become profitable in 2018.

($1 = 61.0600 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Katya Golubkova)