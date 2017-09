SOCHI, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vladimir Dmitriev, the chairman of Russia’s state development bank VEB, said on Monday the lender was interested in Islamic finance.

He also told reporters that VEB was urging the government to make changes to the country’s legislation in order to facilitate access to such financing. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)