a year ago
Russia's VEB says may raise financing on Islamic capital markets
May 27, 2016

Russia's VEB says may raise financing on Islamic capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's state development bank VEB may potentially raise financing on Islamic capital markets thanks to a memorandum of understanding it has signed with the Islamic Development Bank Group on Friday, VEB said in a statement.

VEB is among companies under Western sanctions due to Russia's role in the Ukrainian crisis. The state corporation may need 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.17 billion) in government support, according to official estimates. ($1 = 66.0300 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
