MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB has solved its problems with liquidity for this year, the bank's Chairman Sergei Gorkov told President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on its web-site on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that VEB which has lent heavily to loss-making projects would receive 150 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) from the budget in 2017, the same as in 2016.