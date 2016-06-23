Russian PM says VEB should become a moderator of loans

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday the country's VEB development bank should be a moderator of loans rather than a creditor.

"The corporation in the end should be not so much a creditor as a moderator of loans," Medvedev said. "That is, it should help business structure deals and attract commercial banks and money from the market to projects." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)