a year ago
Russian PM says VEB should become a moderator of loans
June 23, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Russian PM says VEB should become a moderator of loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday the country's VEB development bank should be a moderator of loans rather than a creditor.

"The corporation in the end should be not so much a creditor as a moderator of loans," Medvedev said. "That is, it should help business structure deals and attract commercial banks and money from the market to projects." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
