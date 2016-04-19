Russia's PM Medvedev proposes to split troubled VEB bank

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) should be split into a commercial bank and a development institution, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

The bank, which had been involved in lending heavily into loss-making projects including the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and investments in Ukraine, is being kept afloat by the government, leading to discussions on how to reform it.

Medvedev said that a division into two entities would enable the bank to achieve better financial efficiency.

“VEB will not accumulate bad assets and, on the other hand, will be able to solve development objectives,” he told the lower chamber of parliament, the Duma, without giving further details.

Discussions on ways to reform VEB have focused on the contradictions implicit in its business model, which involved borrowing on market terms although much of its lending is to support non-commercial government objectives.

The bank’s new management plans to come up with a new business model by July.

VEB is also in difficulties because of Western sanctions imposed on Russia two years ago for its policies towards Ukraine.

“VEB is suffering because there is no long-term foreign financing available at present, but at the same time it is necessary to decide on the state’s most important tasks,” Medvedev said.

Russia’s government has allocated 150 billion roubles ($2.29 billion) from this year’s budget to recapitalise the bank, in addition to non-cash support agreed late last year in the form of revised terms for deposits at VEB held by one of Russia’s sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund.

Officials have estimated the bank may ultimately need 1.2 trillion roubles in state support to cope with bad loans and honour its debt obligations.