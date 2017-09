MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia may limit the use of OFZ treasury bonds or not to use them at all in its aid plan for the state development bank VEB, Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov told reporters on Monday.

He said earlier on Monday that decision on the aid, reportedly worth as much as 1.5 trillion roubles ($22.7 billion) through the OFZ issue, could come in a week’s time. ($1 = 66.1250 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)