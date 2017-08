MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Sergei Gorkov, head of Russian state development bank VEB, said on Thursday that the bank's loans for Olympic projects would be restructured for 25 years and that the interest rates on them would be lowered.

Gorkov added to journalists that VEB had over 200 billion roubles of such Olympic loans and that the bank's supervisory board had approved the sale of VEB's Gazprom shares. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)