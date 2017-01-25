Russia's VEB says needs $2.5 bln a year in state support until 2021

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB will need around 150 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) in state support every year until the end of 2021 to support its capital as it gradually increases lending, it said in its updated strategy published on Wednesday.

VEB is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and has been grappling with a mountain of bad debt after financing politically expedient projects such as construction for the Sochi Winter Olympics.

It received 150 billion roubles in support from the Russian budget in 2016, when its senior management was sacked and replaced by a team of executives from Russia's biggest commercial bank Sberbank.

According to the base scenario in VEB's new strategy, the bank will lend 110 billion roubles in 2017, growing to 160 billion roubles in 2019 and 200 billion roubles in 2021.

Looking further ahead, VEB sees room for it to lend up to 700 billion roubles a year to infrastructure, export projects, industry and high-tech products, although it did not give a time frame for such lending.

VEB said it planned to partly or wholly sell Svyaz-Bank, Globex Bank and Prominvestbank in the third or fourth quarters of this year as part of a drive to get rid of non-core assets.

It said it would also need subsidies for 2017-2021 to repay foreign debt.