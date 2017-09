MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry has outlined measures to support ailing state development VEB bank and sent the plan to the government for consideration, Interfax news agency quoted a minister aide, Svetlana Nikitina, as saying on Tuesday.

Details of the plan, which is supposed to start working already in the first quarter, have not been disclosed yet. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)