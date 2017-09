MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB needs a capital injection of 500 billion roubles ($7.6 billion) or more, Andrei Klepach, deputy chairman of the bank, was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Tuesday.

He added that cleaning up VEB’s problematic loan portfolio would require additional money. ($1 = 65.5200 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)