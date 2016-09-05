MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian investigators have launched a criminal case against a business belonging to Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg suspected of giving large bribes to the leadership of Russia's Komi region, the Investigative Committee said on Monday.
Russian law enforcement forces on Monday were conducting searches in the offices of T Plus, a subsidiary of Vekselberg's Renova group and the legal successor to energy company ZAO KES.
An investigation established that in 2007-14 KES officials and affiliated organisations bribed former senior officials of the Komi region to set advantageous heating and electricity tariffs, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
It said the bribes totalled more than 800 million roubles ($12.34 million).
($1 = 64.8433 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
UK's May: wants gov't control on migration, points system open to abuse
HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wants a new system to give the government control over who is able to enter the country after it leaves the European Union, rather than a points-based system that selects candidates based on criteria.
Volkswagen, Navistar to announce partnership -sources
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Volkswagen's commercial vehicles division is close to announcing a partnership with United States based rival Navistar, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Daily retail FX volumes down in Q2 -industry website
LONDON, Sept 5 Foreign exchange trading through online retail brokers fell by 7 percent in the second quarter of 2016, with a boom in sterling trading around June's Brexit vote not enough to fuel expansion of one of the currency world's few recent drivers of growth.