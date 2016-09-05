MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian investigators have launched a criminal case against a business belonging to Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg suspected of giving large bribes to the leadership of Russia's Komi region, the Investigative Committee said on Monday.

Russian law enforcement forces on Monday were conducting searches in the offices of T Plus, a subsidiary of Vekselberg's Renova group and the legal successor to energy company ZAO KES.

An investigation established that in 2007-14 KES officials and affiliated organisations bribed former senior officials of the Komi region to set advantageous heating and electricity tariffs, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It said the bribes totalled more than 800 million roubles ($12.34 million).

($1 = 64.8433 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)