SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire tycoon Viktor Vekselberg said on Friday that he plans to close within a month a deal on buying the stake held by fellow oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group in major aluminum producer Rusal.

