UPDATE 2-Russia's Putin and Venezuela's Maduro discuss energy ties
November 13, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Russia's Putin and Venezuela's Maduro discuss energy ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Maduro comments, paragraphs 2-4)

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations including in the energy sector, the Kremlin said. Maduro later confirmed that the conversation took place.

“Today at midday I spoke with President Vladimir Putin because we continue to coordinate the defense of oil markets,” Maduro said.

The men agreed to meet on Nov. 23 at a summit of gas-exporting countries in Teheran, Maduro added in a televised broadcast from the western state of Zulia, where he was giving away houses. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
