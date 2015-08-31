FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin, Venezuela's Maduro to discuss oil price stabilisation - Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 31, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin, Venezuela's Maduro to discuss oil price stabilisation - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro will discuss “possible mutual steps” to stabilise global oil prices during a visit to China this week, a Kremlin aide said on Monday.

Putin and Maduro will attend a military parade in Beijing marking 70 years since the end of World War Two in Asia.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the steps would be discussed as part of Moscow’s cooperation with OPEC. He did not give any further details.

The price of oil, Russia’s chief commodity export, have halved since last year to trade below $50 per barrel, helping send the Russian economy into recession.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Venezuela has been contacting other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), pushing for an emergency meeting with Russia to come up with a plan to stop the global oil price rout.

Russia, one of the world’s leading oil producers, is not a member of OPEC. Moscow and the cartel have so far refrained from trying to prop up production by cutting prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.