Russia says in talks with Venezuela over countering oil price falls
November 18, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says in talks with Venezuela over countering oil price falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela discussed joint action to combat falling oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday after holding talks with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Rafael Ramírez the day before.

Asked if the two discussed joint moves to counteract the oil price falls, Novak told reporters: “Yes, there is such an initiative. We discussed this theme and now we are working out those proposals on our side.”

Novak said his next meeting with Venezuelan officials will take place on Nov.25 and expected a more detailed discussion on the matter then. He refused to give any more detail.

Previous overtures between OPEC and Russia have not produced results. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by William Hardy)

