Russia's pharmaceuticals producer Verofarm to decide on delisting
#Daimler
September 11, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's pharmaceuticals producer Verofarm to decide on delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Verofarm, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceuticals producers, said on Thursday it had called an extraordinary general meeting for Dec. 11 to discuss the possibility of dismissing its board and delisting its shares from the Moscow exchange.

The move was announced in a regulatory filing which gave no reason for the possible delisting.

Verofarm was founded in 1997 by the shareholders of health and beauty store chain 36.6. Its first-half sales stood at 2.7 billion roubles ($72.5 million). (1 US dollar = 37.2531 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

