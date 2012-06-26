FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veropharm Q1 profit up 46 pct to 494 mln rbls
June 26, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Veropharm Q1 profit up 46 pct to 494 mln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian drugmaker Veropharm posted a first quarter net profit of 494.3 million roubles ($14.83 million), up 46.1 percent year on year, on the back of a rise in demand for its perscription medicines.

Veropharm, majority owned by Pharmacy Chain 36.6, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20.2 percent to 499.5 million roubles.

Its Moscow-traded shares rose 0.47 percent by 1041 GMT, slightly worse than a broader market, which was up 0.74 percent. ($1 = 33.3167 Russian roubles) (Reporting Natalia Ishchenko, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker)

