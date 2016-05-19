FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank accredits Vietnam's BIDV to work in Russia
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Russia c.bank accredits Vietnam's BIDV to work in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it had accredited Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the first bank from the Asian country to be represented on the Russian market.

BIDV is taking part with Russia’s VTB Bank in a pilot project aimed at arranging payments between Russia and Vietnam in the their national currencies.

BIDV is also a co-founder of Vietnam-Russia Joint Venture Bank, the only bank with Russian capital working on Vietnam’s market. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.