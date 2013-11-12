Russia's Gazprom, Rosneft agree raft of energy deals with Petrovietnam

HANOI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian firms Rosneft and Gazprom signed a raft of deals with state energy firm Petrovietnam on Tuesday covering fuel supplies and joint exploration and investments in Vietnam’s $3 billion Dung Quat refinery.

Under the agreements, signed during a visit to Vietnam by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft will allow Petrovietnam to explore for hydrocarbons in the Pechora Sea in the Arctic off northwest Russia, a rare move to allow access to a foreign firm.

Rosneft and Petrovietnam also signed a pact on possible purchase of a stake in Continental Shelf block 14-105, without giving details.

State gas monopoly Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, will supply fuel to the Vietnam market, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said.

Gazprom Neft Gazprom’s oil arm, also agreed to jointly invest with Petrovietnam in Vietnamese firm Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical, which manages the $3 billion Dung Quat refinery in central region.

The deals would give Russian firms the chance to expand their presence in Southeast Asia’s expanding energy market.

Through its 90 firms operating in Vietnam, Russia has to date invested some $2 billion in the communist state. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Tom Hogue)