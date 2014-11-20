Vimpelcom says signs a new $1 bln credit facility

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based mobile operator Vimpelcom has signed a new credit facility with China Development Bank and Bank of China for $1 billion, the company said.

The facility, for eight years, is an addition to the $0.5-billion credit facility signed with the China Development Bank in December 2012, Vimpelcom said in a statement.

The facility will be used to fund capital expenditures for various operating companies, said Vimpelcom, which has operations in Russia, Italy and several emerging markets. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)