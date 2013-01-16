FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vimpelcom says to pay dividends of 80 cents to 2014
January 16, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Vimpelcom says to pay dividends of 80 cents to 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Vimpelcom, with assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said on Wednesday it would make dividend payments of at least 80 cents per share a year through 2014.

Amsterdam-registered Vimpelcom recently beat expectations for third-quarter earnings, highlighting the prospects of strong future dividends.

In a statement to accompany its analyst day, Vimpelcom said it would keep its dividend payments of at least 80 cents between 2012 and 2014.

At its last analyst day in November 2011, Vimpelcom said it would make dividend payments of at least 80 cents a share a year between 2011 and 2013.

