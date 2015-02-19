FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa agrees to process Russian card transactions on local system
February 19, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 3 years ago

Visa agrees to process Russian card transactions on local system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - International credit and debit card company Visa Inc has agreed to transfer processing of transactions made on its cards in Russia to a local payment system, Russia’s central bank and the company said on Thursday.

Visa’s rival Mastercard recently reached a similar agreement.

Russian authorities obliged foreign card companies to move processing of their transactions within the country or pay a hefty security deposit, after Visa and Mastercard stopped providing services for some Russian banks that were sanctioned over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

