UPDATE 1-UCP fund buys 48 pct of Russian social network VKontakte

* Becomes largest shareholder, overtaking Mail.Ru Group

* Mail.Ru has been seeking to raise its stake from 40 pct

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia-focused investment fund United Capital Partners (UCP) has become the biggest shareholder in Russia’s top social network VKontakte after buying 48 percent of its shares from the company’s co-founders, the fund said on Wednesday.

Analysts at Renaissance Capital value VKontakte at $1.5 billion based on the terms of a share deal in 2010, but suggested the latest transaction might have implied a higher valuation.

UCP has acquired the shares from VKontakte’s co-founders Vyacheslav Mirilashvili and Lev Leviev, a spokeswoman for the fund told Reuters. She declined immediate comment on the financial details of the deal.

VKontakte, Russia’s answer to Facebook, is 39.9 percent owned by Russian internet group Mail.Ru, which has long been seeking to increase its stake to get control of the network of more than 100 million users.

In 2012 Mail.Ru handed VKontakte’s chief executive and 12 percent shareholder Pavel Durov the voting rights to its stake, creating a partnership with effective majority control, but then said it still wanted to own a larger stake.

“The key obstacle for Mail in acquiring control has been price and so while the valuation has not been disclosed we expect UCP has been willing to move closer to the sellers’ valuation expectations,” RenCap analysts said in a note.

Mail.Ru and USM Advisors, which represents the interests of Mail.Ru co-owner and Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, both declined to comment.

Durov has no intention of selling his stake in VKontakte, a spokesman for VKontakte said. He declined to comment on the UCP deal.

VKontakte had planned to hold an initial public share offer in 2012 or 2013 but after the botched Facebook float last May these plans were put on hold.

UCP’s investments include shoemaker and retailer Monarch Group, drilling rig manufacturer Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding, and baby food producer Progress Capital.