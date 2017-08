VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product is expected to decline between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent this year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

Earlier, the economy ministry expected GDP to contract by 0.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)