FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says Japanese banks interested in LNG projects
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 3, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Russia says Japanese banks interested in LNG projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese banks may take part in financing of several liquefied natural gas projects led by Russia's Novatek and Gazprom, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Ulyukayev said that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) are interested in Novatek's Arctic LNG-2 project and Gazprom's Sakhalin-2 LNG expansion.

"We are talking about credit in dollars, but yen can also be used," Ulyukayev told journalists. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.