a year ago
Rosneft, BP, Schlumberger to collaborate on seismic research
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
September 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Rosneft, BP, Schlumberger to collaborate on seismic research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian biggest oil producer Rosneft signed agreements with British oil major BP and top world oilfield services provider Schlumberger for collaboration on seismic research and development, the companies said on Friday.

"Under the term of the agreements, Rosneft will join as an equal partner in BP's ongoing project with Schlumberger's seismic business, WesternGeco, to develop innovative cableless onshore seismic acquisition technology," the joint statement said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

