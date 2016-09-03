FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian EconMin: state firms may pay higher dividends on 2016 results
September 3, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Russian EconMin: state firms may pay higher dividends on 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday that state companies may be required to pay higher dividends on 2016 results to aid the federal budget but decisions should be taken carefully in order not to harm firms' investment capabilities.

Ulyukayev, speaking on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Far East port of Vladivostok, said that an option to introduce interim dividends on Transneft was under consideration.

Separately, the minister also said there was no need for Russia to introduce counter-measures in response to a new wave of U.S. sanctions imposed against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
