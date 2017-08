Russia's VEB says to raise 10 bln yuan in syndicated loan from Chinese banks

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Chinese banks to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) in a syndicated loan.

China's Harbin Bank is coordinating the deal, VEB said, which will include 10 banks: Harbin Bank, Baoshang Bank, Bank of Zhengzhou, Harbin Bank Financial Leasing, Bank of Fuxin, Bank of Ganzhou, Bank of Jiujiang, Bank of Weifang, New China Trust, Bank of Chaoyang. ($1 = 6.6796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)