Russian vodka exports fall to lowest level in decade - Kommersant

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian vodka and spirits tumbled by over 40 percent in volume and value in 2015 compared to 2014, their lowest level in a decade, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing confidential customs data.

It quoted a trade body as saying export volumes had slipped by around 42 percent year-on-year in 2015, putting them at their lowest level since 2005. Customs data showed the value of vodka and spirits exports in 2015 had fallen by a similar proportion, to $111.9 million from $187.1 million in 2014, it said.

Data presented with the report showed that vodka sales had fallen in all major markets, but had dropped most sharply in Ukraine, by almost 70 percent. Trade relations between the one-time allies remain strained over Russia’s annexation of Ukraine Crimea in 2014 and Moscow’s support for pro-Kremlin separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Britain was Russia’s biggest export market for vodka in 2015, the data showed, followed by Germany and Latvia.

Kommersant quoted Vadim Drobiz, an expert on the Russian alcohol market, as saying the declining fortunes of the country’s vodka exports were probably down to geopolitics.

“Relations between Russia and the West have been spoiled because of events in Ukraine and Syria and that could be the biggest reason for the fall in sales of Russian vodka,” it quoted Drobiz as saying. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)