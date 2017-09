MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen will recall 44,055 Volkswagen Touareg vehicles in Russia due to possible faults in the car’s pedal mechanisms, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars sold between 2010 and 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)