Russia's Vozrozhdenie recommends leaving 2012 dividends flat

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - The board of Vozrozhdenie , one of a small number of listed Russian banks, has recommended leaving dividends for 2012 unchanged year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The bank said its board recommended paying 50 kopecks per ordinary share and 2 roubles ($0.06) per preferred share, flat from 2011. The payout is to be approved at an annual shareholders meeting due on June 28.

Vozrozhdenie, ranked No. 31 by assets, is controlled by its directors Dmitry Orlov and Otar Margania. ($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)