Management, Gazprombank buy Russian titanium firm

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma, the world’s largest titanium firm, is being bought out by a joint venture between the company’s management and Gazprombank, chief executive Mikhail Voevodin said on Tuesday.

The joint venture will buy 45.42 percent of the company from state holding group Russian Technologies for an estimated $965-$970 million to secure overall control, Voevodin told reporters.

The partnership will own 50 percent plus one share in VSMPO-Avisma, while Russian Technologies will retain a blocking minority stake of 25 percent plus one share.

The deal should close in one to two weeks after approval by Russian’s anti-monopoly office. Titanium, a lightweight metal, is being increasingly used in aircraft construction. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine)