Russian titanium firm owners to buy out free float - report
May 6, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Russian titanium firm owners to buy out free float - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - The owners of Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma, the world’s largest titanium company, will offer to acquire its free float from minority shareholders, business daily Kommersant reported on Monday.

The company’s chief executive, Mikhail Voevodin, was quoted as saying management would offer to buy out VSMPO-Avisma’s 10 percent free float for $187 per share in the second half of May. The company’s shares last closed at $180.

A VSMPO representative was not immediately available to comment.

The company was bought last year by a joint venture between its management and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

