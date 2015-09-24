Russia's VTB bank cancels its unit's merger with Angola's Banco Privado Atlantico

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank by assets VTB said on Thursday that it has cancelled the merger of its subsidiary in Angola with Angola’s Banco Privado Atlantico.

“The sides decided to develop further individually due to changed market conditions,” VTB said in a statement.

In early 2014, VTB said that together with state conglomerate Rostec would buy a stake of 20 percent in Banco Privado Atlantico.