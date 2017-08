MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia's second largest lender, plans the first placement of its new overnight rouble bond instrument in October, the bank said on Wednesday.

VTB said earlier on Wednesday its Board of Directors had approved the programme of overnight rouble bonds with a total limit of up to 5 trillion roubles ($76.98 billion). (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)