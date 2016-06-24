Russia's VTB decides to not pay top management bonuses for 2015

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB decided to not pay its top management bonuses for 2015, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

Kostin made the comments during VTB's annual shareholders' meeting in St Petersburg and said the decision was linked to the bank's 2015 financial results.

VTB made profit of just 1.7 billion roubles ($25.97 million) in 2015, as Russia's economy reeled from the oil price collapse and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. ($1 = 65.4671 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)