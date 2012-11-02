VTB sees Tier 1 above 10 pct after perpetual bond-source

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, expects its capital to rise to over 10 percent after it adds $1.25 billion to its outstanding perpetual Eurobond issue, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.

VTB topped up its outstanding $1 billion perpetual Eurobond late on Wednesday, pricing the deal at a 9.42 percent yield. This will ease immediate pressure on the bank to issue additional shares to support capital, analysts said.

The Eurobond, first raised this summer, boosted VTB’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio - an indicator of health and strength in the banking sector - by 0.6 percentage points to 9.5 percent.

“The second tranche is improving capital adequacy by approximately the same (amount of) points,” the source said.

VTB declined to comment on its capital increase. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva)