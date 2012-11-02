UPDATE 1-VTB sees capital position stronger after bond-source

* VTB’s Tier 1 stood at 8.9 pct at end-June

* Bank’s goal was 10 pct Tier 1 capital ratio by year-end

* Perpetual bond top up to help VTB achieve goal

* Deal to reduce pressure for near-term capital raising-analysts (Adds context, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, expects its capital to rise to more than 10 percent after it adds $1.25 billion to its outstanding perpetual Eurobond issue, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.

VTB topped up its outstanding $1 billion perpetual Eurobond late on Wednesday, pricing the deal at a 9.42 percent yield.

This will ease immediate pressure on the bank to issue additional shares to support capital, analysts said.

The Eurobond, first raised this summer, boosted VTB’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio - an indicator of health and strength in the banking sector - by 0.6 percentage points to 9.5 percent.

“The second tranche is improving capital adequacy by approximately the same (amount of) points,” the source said.

VTB declined to comment on its capital increase.

“After this transaction, VTB will reach the level of over 10 percent (of Tier 1 capital) but it is hard to say by how much higher (it will go) as a significant increase in retail and corporate loan portfolios is seen in the second part of the year,” the source added.

VTB’s goal is to have its Tier 1 capital ratio at 10 percent by the year-end. The lender, 75.5 percent-owned by the state, has also been considering an additional share issue for a minimum of $2 billion next spring. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)