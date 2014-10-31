Russia's VTB Bank seeks up to $4.8 bln in state support -Vedomosti

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB Bank is seeking up to 200 billion roubles ($4.77 billion) in state support to boost its capital, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing a government source and a source at the bank.

VTB Bank was hit by Western sanctions in the summer over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis, limiting its access to international capital along with other Russian state banks.

Since the sanctions, other large state companies have sought government support, including oil producer Rosneft, which has asked for more than 2 trillion roubles from one of Russia’s reserve funds.

VTB declined a request for comment.

However, a government source and another source at the bank told Vedomosti that VTB was asking for close to 200 billion roubles in additional capital, of which it wants as much as 70 billion roubles before the end of the year.

A banking source told Reuters that discussions over additional capital for VTB are taking place but that no concrete decision had yet been made.

VTB’s shares were down 1 percent in Moscow by 0900 GMT, underperforming the broader MICEX index, which was up 1.1 percent.

Russia’s Finance Ministry bought 214 billion roubles of VTB’s preferred shares in September in a move seen as an attempt to shore up its capital ratios.

At the start of this month VTB’s total capital adequacy ratio - a measure of its ability to absorb losses - was 10.57 percent by Russian accounting standards, above the regulatory minimum of 10 percent.

An economic slowdown and political tensions over Ukraine drove down VTB’s profit by 82 percent in the first half, according to international accounting standards, and eroded its capital ratio.

VTB Bank recently launched a legal challenge in a European Union court over Western sanctions imposed on the bank. (1 US dollar = 41.9620 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)